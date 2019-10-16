New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) Holdings Lifted by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in New Germany Fund were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in New Germany Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 87,641 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in New Germany Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in New Germany Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 824,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in New Germany Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in New Germany Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,058,000.

NYSE GF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,814. New Germany Fund Inc has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

About New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

