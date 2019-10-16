New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.86

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $1.84. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Get New Peoples Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director B Scott White purchased 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $34,376.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,827,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,392.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for New Peoples Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Peoples Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.