Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. Newpark Resources also posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $216.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 183,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,254,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,371,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 379,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Newpark Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 99,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,668,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NR opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $679.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.56.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

