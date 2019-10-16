NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.02. 4,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.64.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

