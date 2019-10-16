NewSquare Capital LLC Has $138,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $162.90 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.90.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

