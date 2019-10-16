NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $541,000 in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,930,000 after purchasing an additional 640,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after buying an additional 114,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,966,000 after buying an additional 111,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,979,000 after buying an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,400,000 after buying an additional 212,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $117.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

