NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 4.6% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $25,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 36.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $902,000.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,122,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,549,484. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.53 and its 200 day moving average is $291.72.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

