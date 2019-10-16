NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextCure from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. NextCure has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.90.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth approximately $2,247,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the second quarter worth approximately $37,777,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

