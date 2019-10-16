NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the August 30th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of NF Energy Saving from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NF Energy Saving stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. NF Energy Saving has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

