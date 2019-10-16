Nicholas Mark Leslau Sells 5,616,616 Shares of Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) Stock

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) insider Nicholas Mark Leslau sold 5,616,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £23,589,787.20 ($30,824,235.20).

LON SIR traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 432 ($5.64). 8,004,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,357. Secure Income REIT PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 441.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 376.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Secure Income REIT

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

