Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nike in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nike’s FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

NYSE:NKE opened at $94.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. Nike has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $95.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 276,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 53,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 38.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $471,024.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,658.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

