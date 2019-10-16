Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is Suncoast Equity Management’s 10th Largest Position

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 4.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $21,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,876,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

