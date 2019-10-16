Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Up 13.4% in September

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the August 30th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NKE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nike has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 3,228 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $281,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Nike by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

