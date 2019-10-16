Nike (NYSE:NKE) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a news sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Nike’s score:

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.88. 4,885,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,285. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nike has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $95.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.