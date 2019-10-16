Niobium Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $950.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00221506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.01077638 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00087093 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

