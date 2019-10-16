NoLimitCoin Market Cap Achieves $564,980.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $564,980.00 and approximately $2,688.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000953 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 605,611,827 coins and its circulating supply is 505,611,827 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

