Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Norsk Hydro ASA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

