Northpointe Capital LLC Buys Shares of 36,150 Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,883. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.06. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $78.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Standpoint Research upped their price target on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

