Northpointe Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Northpointe Capital LLC reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,937,000 after purchasing an additional 895,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,758,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $717,323,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,886,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 43.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,430,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,089 shares in the company, valued at $272,202.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $1,235,359. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.05. 174,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

