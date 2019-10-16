Northpointe Capital LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American International Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,710,946,000 after buying an additional 26,800,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,949,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,620,325,000 after purchasing an additional 451,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,218,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,572 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,563,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,351,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,241 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $54.34. 263,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,065. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.