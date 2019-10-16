Northpointe Capital LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

