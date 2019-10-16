Northpointe Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Northpointe Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the period. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northpointe Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $99.32. 28,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,282. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.93. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $105.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $108.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $104.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

