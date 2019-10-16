Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 30th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 76,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. 823,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

