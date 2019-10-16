NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $520.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.