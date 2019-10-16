NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Trading Down 0.8%

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $26.24, approximately 20,492 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 31,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

DCMYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.28.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

