NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 247 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 124.5% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $284.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.95.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

