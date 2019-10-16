NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6,462.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 90.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price objective on Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $101.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $2,152,771.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $9,682,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

