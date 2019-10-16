NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 3,995.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

