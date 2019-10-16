NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 795.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

