NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

NYSE LLY opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.