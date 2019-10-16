NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 96.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

