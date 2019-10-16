Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Oracle by 16.9% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,567,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $886,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,921 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $822,884,000 after acquiring an additional 430,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $665,498,000 after acquiring an additional 785,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,643,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $606,380,000 after acquiring an additional 246,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,184.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 845,143 shares of company stock valued at $43,950,409. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

