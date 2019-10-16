Nwam LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.