Nwam LLC Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 255,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 185,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $95.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

