Nwam LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 63,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,152,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.26. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $100.41.

