Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $209.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.73 and its 200 day moving average is $199.57. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $148.42 and a 12 month high of $212.07.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4409 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

