Nwam LLC Sells 3,865 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 18,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 45,192 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.