Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.44

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 44818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,127.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Dillon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $222,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,449.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

