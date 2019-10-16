Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 30th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 97,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 434,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 234,360 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 376,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,933. The company has a market capitalization of $156.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.12. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,450.84% and a negative return on equity of 256.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

