Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) is Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191,730 shares during the period. Old Republic International accounts for about 3.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Old Republic International worth $75,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 406,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.77. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $23.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Boone sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $354,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $13,516 and sold 39,510 shares worth $910,953. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

