Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Trading Up 10.5%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.72, approximately 181,431 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 76,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZEUS shares. ValuEngine raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.16.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 19.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

