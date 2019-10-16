Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.34. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $424,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

