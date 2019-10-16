Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on November 15th

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

