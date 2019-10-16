Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMCL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $97,721.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,451.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 140,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,084 shares of company stock worth $1,012,857. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Omnicell by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after acquiring an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.