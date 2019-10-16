Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

OMC opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

