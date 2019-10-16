Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) vs. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Financial Survey

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oncobiologics and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncobiologics -464.47% N/A -93.28% Gilead Sciences 26.64% 37.12% 13.06%

Dividends

Gilead Sciences pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Oncobiologics does not pay a dividend. Gilead Sciences pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncobiologics and Gilead Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncobiologics $3.81 million 0.00 -$38.84 million N/A N/A Gilead Sciences $22.13 billion 3.74 $5.46 billion $6.15 10.63

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Oncobiologics.

Risk and Volatility

Oncobiologics has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Oncobiologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Oncobiologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oncobiologics and Gilead Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncobiologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilead Sciences 1 5 17 1 2.75

Gilead Sciences has a consensus price target of $82.90, suggesting a potential upside of 26.86%.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Oncobiologics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Oncobiologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha. The company also develops ONS-1045, a bevacizumab biosimilar, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial that interferes with tumor growth by binding to vascular endothelial growth factor, a protein that stimulates the formation of new blood vessels. Its advanced preclinical product candidate is ONS-1050, a trastuzumab biosimilar, interferes with the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, a protein that stimulates cell proliferation. Oncobiologics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Selexis SA; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratories Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

