Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Up 13.8% in September

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 30th total of 107,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONCY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.