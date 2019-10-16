OP Coin (OPC) Hits Market Cap of $8,870.00

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One OP Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, OP Coin has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. OP Coin has a total market capitalization of $8,870.00 and $16.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OP Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00034417 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00093158 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001339 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00117098 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,992.49 or 0.99895310 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000647 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OP Coin Coin Profile

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OP Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OP Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.