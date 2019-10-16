Oppenheimer Comments on Nasdaq Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NDAQ. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.30.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $97.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.96. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $530,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Nasdaq by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 408,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,331,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

