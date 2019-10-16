Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,180 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of Oracle worth $166,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $577,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,952.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $169,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $474,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,143 shares of company stock valued at $43,950,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,392,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

